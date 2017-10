Casablanca

728 E. Brady St.

271-6000

Casablanca has become a bright spot in local dining, not only for its vegetarian buffet and its omnivorous Sunday brunch buffet, but also for its extensive menu of Near Eastern delicacies. The bar is a comfortable hideaway, usually with Arab music videos streaming quietly from a pair of screens. Hookahs are available as well. (D.L.)

Runners-up: Abu’s, Shahrazad