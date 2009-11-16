Milwaukee's Best Auto Dealer: Imports

×

Honda’s vehiclesconsistently remain hot sellers. A new car purchase is a significant investmentfor most people, and when our readers decide to take the financial plunge, theychoose David Hobbs Honda over the others, citing their expertise (Hobbs has beenexclusively selling Honda and its ritzier make, Acura, since the 1980s). In anindustry with high personnel turnover, the fact that Hobbs has retained some of its salesmen andmechanics since the get-go speaks to their winning business philosophy, whichhas earned them an A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau.

David Hobbs Honda

6100 N. Green Bay Ave.

1-877-289-0018

Runners-up:Ernie von Schledorn, Andrew Toyota