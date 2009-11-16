Milwaukee's Best Bartender

×

While not without itsattractions, bartending can indeed be a hard dollar, requiring self-confidence,a deft hand, the observational skills of a detective, the listening abilitiesof a psychiatrist and, perhaps most importantly, a great sense of humor.There’s no shortage of legendary slingers in this town, and from this elitegroup our readers named the ever-amiable Josh Lefevre of ComedySportz as Milwaukee’s mastermixologist.





Josh Lefevre(ComedySportz)

420 S. First St.

414-272-8888

http://www.comedysportzmilwaukee.com/main_page.html





Runners-up: ChadDoll (Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge), JC (Decibel)