Milwaukee's Best Classical Music Ensemble

It’s a surprisingchoice, given the local competition, but not undeserved. The Fine Arts Quartet,working from UW-Milwaukee since 1963, has earned a worldwide reputation as adistinguished chamber music ensemble through recording and internationaltouring as well as performances on campus. The membership has always been internationalin origin. Currently, the quartet consists of violinists Ralph Evans and EfimBoico, violist Nicol%uFFFD Eugelmi and cellist Wolfgang Laufer.

Runners-up: MilwaukeeSymphony Orchestra, Prometheus Trio