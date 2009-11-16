Milwaukee's Best Clothing: Women’s

×

The designs offeredwithin SHOP, the little charmer of a boutique in Shorewood, are the collectiveresult of a mother-daughter team's great taste and discerning eye. Mary and LizLeBlanc scour fashion shows all over the country to bring in sleek and smartlyfitted trousers, shirts, sweaters and coats that manage to look basic and chicat the same time. If these stylish threadsfrom designers like Soïa & Kyo, Covet and Liquid are going to feel out ofplace in your outdated closet collection, the ladies of SHOP offer wardrobeconsultation that includes in-home closet reviews.

SHOP

1918 E. Capitol Drive

414-962-4030

Runners-up:Boston Store, LelaBoutique