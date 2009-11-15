Milwaukee's Best Frozen Custard Stand

×

Frozen custard isn’tjust a summertime treat in Wisconsin. When the temperature drops, we’re stillwilling to bear the cold for a scoop of butter pecan or mint chip. Kopp’sFrozen Custard has provided Milwaukee-area patrons with their custard fix fornearly 60 years. The fountain menu provides plenty of indulgent options ingenerous quantities, but the quality of the product is what really keepscustomers coming back

Kopp’s Frozen Custard

http://www.kopps.com/





Runners-up: Leon’s Frozen Custard, Gilles FrozenCustard