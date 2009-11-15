Milwaukee's Best Japanese Restaurant and Sushi

×

Getting double nods forboth best sushi and Japanese cuisine is Izumi’s on Farwell Avenue. Theirscrumptious sushi and sashimi can be delivered right to your door, but hotappetizers generally don’t travel well and you’d be missing out on the wholeexperience of watching the master chefs craft your dinner in front of you whileyou enjoy one of their many varieties of sake.

Izumi’s

2150 N. Prospect Ave.

414-271-5278

http://www.izumis.com/

Runners-up (Japanese): Nanakusa, Fujiyama