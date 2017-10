×

Casablanca has much tooffer, starting with its weekday vegetarian lunch buffet and its omnivorousSunday brunch buffet. The extensive menu of Near Eastern delicacies is bothauthentic and well prepared. The bar is a comfortable hideaway, usually withArab music videos streaming quietly from a pair of screens. The hookahs are yetanother attraction.

Casablanca

728 E. Brady St.

414-271-6000

http://www.casablancaonbrady.com/

Runners-up: Abu’s, Shahrazad