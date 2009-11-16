Milwaukee's Best Open Mic Night

×

There isn’t anything wrongwith some of Milwaukee’smore relaxed open mic nights, but Up & Under Pub has remained the city’sfavorite by putting on an engaging show. Every Monday, the Up & Under stagewelcomes local performers looking for an audience. The house band keeps thingsmoving in between performances, in addition to accompanying participants. Thebar itself is well stocked, with more than 20 beers on tap, and seating isavailable, at least when the open mic sign-up begins at 9 p.m.





Up & Under Pub

1216 E. Brady St.

414-276-2677

http://www.myspace.com/upandunderpub





Runners-up: ComedySportz, Linneman’s