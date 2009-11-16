Milwaukee's Best Radio Personality

×

After years ofill-sitting syndicated morning shows, in 2006 Milwaukee’s alternative station 102/1 took agamble on a pair of likable, low-key local guys, Brian Kramp and Jon Adler. Itwas a trade up in every way. Their humor trends several notches drier andsmarter than the typical, cackling morning hosts, and they’re sharpinterviewers. This year in particular the duo has pulled in some of the bestinterviews on local radio, chatting with figures like Quentin Tarantino, JasonSegel, Danny McBride, Perry Farrell, Rev. Run and Dennis Haskins, the guy whoplayed Mr. Belding. They know their target audience well.

http://www.fm1021milwaukee.com/

Runners-up: Bob and Brian, Marcus Doucette