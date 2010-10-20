Plenty of UW-Milwaukee students over the years have been introduced to the wonders of Thai food through EE Sane, an unassuming storefront that houses one of the city’s largest Thai menus. Options include squash curry, fresh spring rolls with peanut sauce and volcano chicken, among many others. The signature EE Sane Noodle dish (chicken, shrimp and vegetables stir fried with rice noodles) rivals the more traditional Pad Thai. End your meal with a hot, fried banana served over cold vanilla ice cream. At $1.95, it’s one of the cheapest, most satisfying desserts in the area.

EE Sane

1806 N. Farwell Ave.

414-224-8284