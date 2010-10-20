It's difficult to imagine a better year for a theater company than the one experienced by Youngblood Theatre in 2010. The new season was announced at the company's end of a nationwide staged reading of The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later, and it included three edgy shows that all turned out to be critical successes with wide commercial appealincluding the fascinating superhero/Shakespeare fusion Spirits to Enforce. This memorable season also featured a blood drive for the BloodCenter of Wisconsin and a trip to the Minnesota Fringe Festival.