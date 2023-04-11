Sugar Maple’s Delta-9 Cocktails an Alternative to Alcohol

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Sugar Maple exterior Sugar Maple

Trends like Dry January and Sober October helped propel an already growing demand for non-alcoholic bar options that go beyond soda or juice. But some people that don’t want the side effects of alcohol still want a little relaxation. Enter delta-8 and delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cocktails. Last year, Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.) launched a full menu of non-alcoholic choices that include the cannabis derivative as an add-on.

Delta-8 and delta-9 are among more than 100 cannabinoids from the cannabis sativa plant. A loophole in the 2018 federal Farm Bill has left as legal products containing less than 0.3% delta-8 and delta-9 THC defined as hemp (tinyurl.com/4djk6s8n). Federal Farm Bill legislation expires every five years and is up for renewal this September.

Sugar Maple is best known for its selection of craft beer, but owner Adrienne Pierluissi has expanded the bar’s offerings to include more wines, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Harrison Browning, who with Xay Matabele runs Sugar Maple’s cocktails program, saw an opportunity.

“About a decade ago, I was in Colorado Springs and noticed a ton of dispensaries there with lines down the street. There was an equal amount of liquor stores, but those parking lots were empty,” Browning recalls. Being from Wisconsin, where drinking culture is front and center, he was struck by that contrast.

At Sugar Maple, he pitched the idea of marrying cannabis with alcohol-free cocktails. “We want to create a space for people that don’t drink, but do indulge in cannabis products, to have a public place to be with friends and family and have a good time, just like people drinking in a bar,” he says.

A Bar-Based Cannabis Experience

Pierluissi notes she was a little nervous when Browning first pitched the idea to her, but his research on the logistics and legality put her fears to rest. Hemp-derived product regulations currently vary from state to state. In Wisconsin, the production side is highly regulated, but retail sales are less so, Browning says.

“The beautiful thing about these cocktails is that they don’t have alcohol in them at all. The idea is to keep the cannabis and alcohol experiences separate,” Pierluissi says.

Browning and Matabele had previously used the delta-8 strain in the cocktails but have since switched to delta-9 due to sourcing. They partner with Verdant, also in Bay View, for their delta-9 product. Recommended dosing of delta-9 is typically 20 milligrams. Each of Sugar Maple’s cocktails contain 5 milligrams of delta-9, which is added to each drink individually as it is crafted. Bartenders use a medical syringe to precisely measure the dosage added to each drink.

Pierluissi says the flavor profile of the delta-9 product they add pairs well with the cocktail syrups and shrubs that Browning and Matabele craft from scratch. The drinks change often, and they incorporate seasonal ingredients when possible. The delta-9 alcohol-free cocktails menu has included drinks such as I Saved Latin, with sparkling white grape juice and Angostura bitters; Dogs Love Blueberries, with apple cider, blueberry jam, ginger, maple and lemon; and the refreshing Fuck the Itinerary, featuring Great Lakes Distillery Junipre non-alcoholic gin, Darjeeling tea and lemon. The cocktails start at $10, with $3 extra for the delta-9 add-on.

Browning says that the delta-9 alcohol-free cocktails have been well received and comprised of approximately half the bar’s sales during January.

“We get a lot of big groups in here, and not everybody likes beer,” says Pierluissi. “For those that don’t consume alcohol, they can have a drink that’s more complex, layered and delicious.”

Sugar Maple hosts Lucid Cruise, an alcohol-free social event, the last Monday of each month. Each Wednesday is “Weedsday” featuring happy hour from 4-6 p.m., with $3 off all delta-9 drinks. They will also offer discounts on 420 Day, April 20, the day which cannabis consumers, advocates and those in the industry celebrate the cannabis plant.