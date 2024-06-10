June Brings Poetry, Psychology and ‘America’s Safety Net’

Expand Teeter by Kimberly Alidio

Poetry lovers rejoice—it’s that Poetry in the Park time of year once again! Every second Tuesday of the month at 6:30pm, June through September, you can attend this free event held in Juneau Park. This month, on June 11, the event features readings by four poets: Stacy Szymaszek has written seven books, the most recent being Famous Hermits which was published in 2023. Kimberly Alidio has written four poetry books including Teeter which was also published in 2023. Lewis Freedman is a poet and writing instructor who’s published several works including I Want Something Other Than Time in 2021. Oliver Antoni Krawczyk is a published poet who has had works in a variety of literary reviews and anthologies. Poetry in the Park is organized by Woodland Pattern Book Center, so you can visit their website at woodlandpattern.org/events/poetry-in-the-park-june-2024 for more information.

On June 12, 7 p.m., Boswell Book Company will host an in-person event with Jamie Raines, author, psychologist, Youtube content creator, and LGBTQ+ advocate, in conversation with Shaaba Lotun-Raines and moderated by Mercury Stardust. Raines’ book The T in LGBT+: Everything You Need to Know About Being Trans is an excellent guidebook for a trans person sorting out how to function in the world as their true self, or for any allies who want to understand what trans people experience before, during, and after transition. Tickets are required for admission to this event ($22.39 for admission and a copy of the book, or $7 for admission only). More information and tickets available here.

Bird-lovers and fans of author Amy Tan will to flock to Milwaukee Public Library’s Centennial Hall on June 13 at 6:30 p.m. where Tan will be appearing to talk about her newest book The Backyard Bird Chronicles. The book features a collection of essays Tan began writing in 2016 before the pandemic, and throughout the days of the lockdown, plus beautiful illustrations by Tan of the many birds that visited her bird feeders. Inspired by the need to seek calm and balance in a world turned upside down, Tan’s insightful writing and keen observations do bring a sense of peace to readers. Registration is at Eventbrite here.

If you’re ready to get fired up, you will want to see author Jessica Calarco at Boswell Book Company, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. Calarco, who is also a UW-Madison professor of sociology, will appear in conversation with Sally Haldorson to discuss her new book Holding it Together: How Women Became America’s Safety Net. In her book, Calarco shines a light on how our country has relied on women to hold the country together and to fix it when things go wrong. She lays out the ways in which American women have had to work without the support systems that other leading countries simply expect in the modern world. Calarco’s narrative calls for very real systemic and institutional changes to be made before things get worse, as the current systems just aren’t working anymore. Free registration at Eventbrite here.