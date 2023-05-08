Many Authors in Milwaukee This May

× Expand Photos via Woodland Pattern Book Center Syd Staiti and Camille Roy Syd Staiti and Camille Roy

There are many exciting new releases and author appearances in Milwaukee this month. The following are only a sampling of the many events happening in May 2023.

B/RDS by Béatrice Szymkowiak

Woodland Pattern Book Center is hosting Poetry Readings on May 6 (register here) and May 27 (register here). May 6 will celebrate the new collections of Brenda Cárdenas, author of Trace, and Béatrice Szymkowiak, author of B/RDS. May 27 will feature the work of Syd Staiti, author of Seldom Approaches, and Camille Roy, author of Honey Mine. Each of these poets have something a little different to offer and will surely be enjoyed by poetry lovers who are long-time fans as well as those who are new to their work.

'Last Summer on State Street' by Toya Wolfe

Toya Wolfe’s debut novel, Last Summer on State Street, is a coming of age story set in Chicago’s Robert Taylor Homes in 1999 and makes a great summer read. The story is fictional, but Wolfe also grew up there during that time period so at times it has a “memoir feel.” She deftly moves between the adult character looking back and the child living in the moment throughout the book, spinning a compelling tale of family, friendships, loss, and growing-up surrounded by violence. Wolfe will be reading from the novel and appearing in conversation with Cetonia Westion-Roy and Daniel Goldin at Milwaukee Public Library’s Centennial Hall on May 15, 6:30pm. Register for this free event here.

'All Butts Are Good Butts' by Rachel Duggan

Lion’s Tooth Bookstore is hosting a Launch Party on May 20, 4-6pm for local illustrator Rachel Duggan’s new book All Butts Are Good Butts. This illustrated gift book celebrates “all things bootylicious” including cute little animal butts and historical figure butts. Duggan’s fun drawings will bring a smile to your face, and probably more than one chuckle. This event is sure to be a hoot and begins with a Q&A session followed by a book signing. Register for this free event here.

'Rogue Justice' by Stacey Abrams

If you only know Stacey Abrams as an aspiring politician from Georgia, you may be surprised to learn she is also an excellent writer who has authored nearly 20 books ranging from romance to business genres. Her latest work, Rogue Justice, is a suspense novel that will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the story. This thriller has plenty of intrigue centered around a blackmailed federal judge, a secret court, and a murder that could lead to a national crisis. Abrams is an engaging writer and speaker, so you won’t want to miss her appearance at the Oriental Theater on May 31 at 7pm, hosted by MKE Film and Boswell Books. Tickets are $38, and include a copy of the book, with the first 500 ticket purchasers receiving a signed copy. Click here to get tickets!

