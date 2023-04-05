Milwaukee Book Talk for April

'The Killer Speech' by Kevin Kluesner

If you love a good thriller or a novel set in Milwaukee, check out local author Kevin Kluesner’s latest installment in his “Killer” series. Killer Speech, once again features FBI Special Agent Cole Huebsch. This time, agent Huebsch is trying to unravel a mysterious attack on a black U.S. Senator from Wisconsin after the senator delivered a high-profile speech at his party’s national convention held in Milwaukee. As Huebsch and his team, including an FBI analyst and a reporter, dig deep to solve the mystery, Huebsch begins being targeted by attacks as well. You’ll find yourself on the edge of your seat as the book builds to its exciting conclusion. Killer Speech is a great read - intriguing, engaging, humorous at times, and set in our own up-and-coming city. Boswell Books is hosting an evening with Kluesner, who will be appearing in conversation with DW Hanneken, on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. Register for this free event here.

'The Short End of the Sonnenallee' by Thomas Brussig

For anyone who didn’t experience life in Communist East Germany, it could be tough to really understand the difficult lives of the people for whom it was reality. German author Thomas Brussig’s novel The Short End of the Sonnenallee, tells the compelling story of Micha Kuppisch, a teenager living in East Germany who doesn’t know he is 10 years away from tearing down the Wall. His hopes and dreams for the future are surprisingly relatable, but until now the book had only been available in German. Join Brussig, and the book’s translators, author Jonathan Franzen and Marquette University German Professor Jenny Watson, at a book launch panel discussion, book signing, and reception, 4 p.m. April 13 at Marquette University’s Weasler Auditorium. Reserve your free spot for this event here.

'Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club' by J. Ryan Stradal

Most Wisconsinites still hold a special place in their hearts for the traditional supper club experience. Even if the restaurants are a bit dated, we love a good cocktail, a generously portioned meal, and the healthiest thing you’ll eat is on that gratuitous relish tray. All of which should build interest in author J. Ryan Stradal’s latest book, Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club. While the book is set in, and focused on a supper club in Minnesota, both the location and characters will feel familiar enough that these could be people you know, in a place you’ve been. The novel tells the story of strained and broken family relationships in a real way, with hope, and perhaps salvation, to be found in the Lakeside Supper Club. Stradal will be making two Milwaukee area appearances on April 26. The first will be 2 p.m. at Books & Company in Oconomowoc (register here for the Oconomowoc appearance). And, he’ll be at Boswell Books at 6:30 p.m. (register here for the Milwaukee appearance).

Special Poetry Month Shoutout

Check out the three finalists for the competition to become Milwaukee’s first Youth Poet Laureate 2 p.m., April 15 at the Central Branch of the Milwaukee Public Library. These talented young poets will perform their work, joined by appearances of past youth poet laureates from New York and Maryland.