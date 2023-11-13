November Books and Author Appearances

It's Not You It's Capitalism

Considering Milwaukee’s socialist past, an appearance by attorney, journalist and life-long socialist Malaika Jabali should garner some solid interest. Jabali will be at Milwaukee Public Library’s East Branch, Tuesday Nov. 14, 5:30 p.m., to talk about her new book, It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism: Why It’s Time to Break Up and How to Move On. Jabali deftly illustrates how capitalism’s grip on our society should be drawing to an end as we need to develop a new mentality of kindness, safety, cleanliness and equality. Jabali’s message is delivered with a fair amount of humor and modern allusions which makes a potentially dry topic, quite enjoyable. You can register for this free event here.

Swimming With Ghosts by Michelle Brafman

Wisconsin native Michelle Brafman will appear in conversation with Jody Hirsh, Wednesday Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., at Boswell Books to discuss Swimming with Ghosts. A compelling tale of childhood traumas, secrets and betrayal that come to light when daily distractions fall away. Brafman draws from her own youth experience as a member of a competitive swim team to highlight the stress and relationship struggles overly involved sport parents can go through. When set against a backdrop of the derecho storm that took down the power grid in Washington DC for days, the secrets of the past, and the struggles of today will yield some interesting insights. Registration info here.

A Very Chinese Cookbook by Kevin Pang

Get ready for a treat when Boswell books hosts Kevin Pang in conversation with Josh Modell on Tuesday Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Foodies may know Pang from his involvement with America’s Test Kitchen, but he is also a James Beard award-winning food writer and the author of A Very Chinese Cookbook: 100 Recipes from China and not China (But Still Really Chinese) that is a beautiful tribute to his life-long love of cooking and his relationship with his parents. Full of fun and delicious recipes, this book would make a fantastic gift for your favorite cook. Register here for this free event.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Wisconsin Supper Clubs

As all Wisconsinites know, supper clubs are an integral part of the food scene in our state. Some have been around forever and lovingly maintained. Others are new on the scene or are old favorites that have new owners that are trying to restore the establishment to its glory days. In all cases there is a good chance Ron Faiola has been there and written about it in his newly revised and expanded Wisconsin Supper Clubs: An Old Fashioned Experience, 2nd Edition. Faiola will appear at Boswell Books on Thursday Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss his latest revision. Included are tales of how these beloved restaurants survived the pandemic shutdowns and the new wave of supper clubs that have arrived on the scene since his first edition. Registration info here.