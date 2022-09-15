Phenomena: The City of Golden Eyes by Brian Michael Bendis and André Lima Araújo

Phenomena: The City of Golden Eyes

It’s a strange world in Phenomena. The cities are unruly places where people ride creatures that look like giant worms and six-eyed, four-legged little beasts scurry across the broken pavement. Written by Eisnser Ward-winner Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Portuguese architect-comic artist André Lima Araújo, the story begins when young Boldon declares, like an archetypal tale teller, “I got a story.”

His story concerns his odyssey to the City of Golden Eyes with companions Spike and Matilde across a half-recognizable Earth to that city whose epochal descent to our world was “the center of All That Has Happened.” The black and write illustrations are precise as architectural drawings and ground the fantasy in a wealth of visual information. Phenomena is Book One of a planned series of science-fiction graphic novels.