September Book News

'Killingly' by Katharine Beutner

Katharine Beutner will appear at Boswell Books, 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, in conversation with Erica Ruth Neubauer to discuss her latest book, Killingly. The novel is a thriller set in 1897 at Mount Holyoke College and is based on a real-life unsolved murder. This compelling tale will draw you in from the beginning and keep you on edge to the very end of the novel. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/katharine-beutner-author-of-killingly-an-in-person-boswell-event-tickets-664831738627 to attend this free event.

'Code Name Sapphire' by Pam Jenoff

On Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., New York Times bestselling author Pam Jenoff will speak at the Elm Grove Woman’s Club. Having written several historical fiction books set during World War II, Jenoff is at the top of her writing game with her latest, Code Name Sapphire, focused on one woman’s struggle to rescue family members from an Auschwitz-bound train. She will discuss how her time as a lawyer, State Department diplomat, work with the Pentagon and Cambridge history education led her to become a historical fiction writer. Register at eventbrite.com/e/writing-the-past-an-evening-with-pam-jenoff-tickets-676952682697 for this free event.

Woodland Pattern Book Center will host a poetry reading, 2 p.m. on Sept. 17, with poets Kate Colby and Chuck Stebelton. Colby has authored eight books of poetry and received several awards and accolades for her works. Stebelton is a local poet and poetry advocate with a recently published book called One Hundred Patterns & Three Heuristics. Both will read from their works at this hybrid, in-person and virtual event. Register at woodlandpattern.org/events/poetry-reading-kate-colby-and-chuck-stebelton to reserve a spot.

× Expand Photo: Woodland Pattern Book Center Kate Colby and Chuck Stebelton Kate Colby and Chuck Stebelton

Special note: Doors Open Milwaukee, Sept. 23-24 has several participants this year that book lovers will enjoy. Get a behind the scenes look at the Milwaukee Central Library where you can explore the underground storage areas and book sorting tech, get a closer look at the Wisconsin Architectural Archive, or learn about the beautiful rotunda dome. (These are free, but ticketed, tours; to learn more visit historicmilwaukee.org/doors-open/tours.). Dig deep into UWM’s Golda Meir Library collections to see rare books dating as far back as the 1500s, map collections dating back to 1452, and their unique and special Milwaukee history archives of photos, letters, audio recordings and videos going back to the 1800s. Visit the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Research Center which houses a collection of over 35,000 books that make up the George Peckham Miller Art Research Library, as well as portions of the Museum’s archival and manuscript collections. Or peruse the cozy shelves, gallery, and collections of poetry, literature and other special items at the non-profit Woodland Pattern Book Center.

To learn more about any of these tours visit the Doors Open Milwaukee site here: historicmilwaukee.org/doors-open.