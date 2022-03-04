Women’s History Month Features Several Female Authors in Milwaukee

Truth and Other Lies by Maggie Smith

Celebrate the release of Maggie Smith’s debut novel, Truth and Other Lies with a book launch party at Comedy Sportz, 7 p.m. on March 10. Smith is an active podcaster, blogger, and managing editor for a literary magazine, and now can add “author” to her list of accomplishments.

Her novel follows the story of Megan, a young reporter whose life has been upended, forcing her to move back in with her congressional candidate mother. Megan finds herself with an unexpected opportunity to join the PR team of a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. The exciting world that Megan is initiated into by her new mentor could all come to an end when she uncovers a story that involves lies, blackmail, and possibly her own mother.

This event will feature games, giveaways, and a conversation with Smith, led by Milwaukee author and book coach Rochelle Melander. They’ll discuss the story and Smith’s process for writing her first novel.

Boswell Books is hosting several virtual and in-person events this month. Some of the standouts include:

Run Rose Run by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

A ticketed virtual event on March 6 at 6:30 pm featuring a conversation with Dolly Parton and James Patterson, authors of Run Rose Run. The thriller penned by the country music star and the prolific, bestselling author tells the story of an up-and-coming country star living life on the run while her star is rising. Interestingly, Parton and Patterson also collaborated on an album of the same name to be released in conjunction with the book. To purchase tickets go to James Patterson and Dolly Parton, authors of RUN ROSE RUN - a virtual Boswell event. Please note the ticket price includes a copy of the book.

Off the Edge by Kelly Weill

A virtual event on March 15 at 7 p.m. featuring a conversation between Kelly Weill, author of Off the Edge: Flat Earthers, Conspiracy Culture, and Why People Will Believe Anything and WPR Host and Producer, Doug Gordon. Weill manages to explain what seems inexplicable to so many, as she traces the Flat Earth theory from the 1830s to the recent growth in the Flat Earth Movement of today. Explore the fascinating ways conspiracy theories can take root and flourish in a world where science has been king. To register go to: Kelly Weill, author of OFF THE EDGE - a virtual Boswell event.

Standing Up: Tales of Struggle by Ellen Bravo and Larry Miller

An in-person event on March 18 at 6:30 p.m. featuring Ellen Bravo and Larry Miller, authors of Standing Up:Tales of Struggle in conversation with activist, educator, and musician, Tony Baez. Bravo and Miller’s book tells the stories of people we see out in the world every day. People working the unglamorous jobs that need doing, people who have no choice but to keep on fighting for survival in a system that has always supported oppression. What will happen when these people discover they can change the way the system works? To attend this event register at: Ellen Bravo and Larry Miller, authors of STANDING UP - an in-person Boswell event.