Wisconsin Philharmonic’s ‘Music from Disney’

Wisconsin Philharmonic Disney Spectacular flyer

“Music makes the world go round!” Indeed, it melts barriers, helps people to relate to one another, is a universal language, it teaches one to listen … and the list goes on. And parents sing lullabies to their babies to help them fall asleep. However, most adults would be unable to remember the first time they heard live acoustical music or be able to recall the growing impact that music has had on them and others.

What a wonderful opportunity we have now for ourselves and our children to attend a live concert on Sunday, March 10 in the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield.

Alexander Platt, the music director of the Wisconsin Philharmonic, described the concert as “the perfect on-ramp for young families to discover the magnificence of classical music in live performance; it’s also the perfect chance for folks to take their grandchildren to their very first symphonic concert.”

In no sense is the music watered down. It includes classical compositions such as Stravinsky’s blazing Firebird Suite which was used in Disney’s Fantasia. (Film music can be considered a natural evolutionary step from classical tone poems, program music, or the compositions written for ballets and operas. “This concert is a serious undertaking. One,” as Platt wrote, “that he and the Philharmonic had literally been waiting to do for year … and (it) was curated … working with my artistic advisory committee.” The program includes music from Pirates of the Caribbean, Frozen, Mulan, Enchanted, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Ponchielli’s "Dance of the Hours” (also heard in Fantasia).

The Wisconsin Philharmonic has been Waukesha County’s premier orchestra, bringing people together to enjoy classical music since 1947. It has been led by Platt for more than 25 years. He has conducted orchestras and chamber groups worldwide. Devoted to regional orchestras and their communities, he also serves as music director for the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.

In the summer, Platt is music Director of the Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, New York, the oldest chamber music festival in America.

Wisconsin Philharmonic’s “A Disney Spectacular” begins 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield.