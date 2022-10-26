Laughing Liberally Says ‘RoJo Must Go!’

× Expand Matthew Filipowicz is the founder of the local chapters of Drinking Liberally, a social meet-up group, and Laughing Liberally, a diverse monthly comedy showcase.

Laughing Liberally was a popular, regularly scheduled comedy show that satirized the all-too-apparent absurdity of American politics under the former (election losing) president. Live shows ceased with the pandemic but Laughing Liberally filled the gap as a twice monthly Shepherd Express podcast. The podcast continues and the live laughter resumes next month on Nov. 5 with the “RoJo Must Go Show.”

Laughing Liberally ringleader Matthew Filipowitz recalls watching breaking news in March 2020 when the NBA cancelled its season. “I thought, hell, if they’re shutting down Giannis, we should probably cancel too,” he says.

What made him decide to finally return to the stage?

“I have a three-year-old and I didn’t think my telling jokes was worth him getting seriously ill,” Filipowitz explains. “This summer, he was finally able to get vaccinated. Then he proceeded to get COVID and then give us COVID when we were on vacation, which was as fun as it sounds. He’s also just started pre-school, and kids are just adorable little germ factories. So there’s no real point in isolating anymore because every disease imaginable is about to enter our lives and our lungs.”

He adds, “Also, obviously, this is a huge election for our state and the country with a chance to take down RoJo and stop Tim Michels. So, stopping those two is certainly a motivating factor!”

Comedy can be an anesthetic killing the pain of life and can also be a tonic, rousing people to think, speak and act. What role does comedy have in winning elections?

“Comedy has a way of cutting through bullshit. If you can make people laugh, their guard comes down, and they may be more open to hearing an idea that they wouldn't normally listen to,” Filipowitz says. “Also, I’m actually a huge believer of ‘preaching to the choir’ and ‘entertaining the troops.’ Having a space where activists and progressives can laugh, relax and have fun for a couple hours before they resume fighting the forces of darkness is important.”

For the November show, the lineup includes Ton Johnson, Jen Durbent, Marcos Lara, Kaitlin McCarthy and the Accountants of Homeland Security. There will also be a special interview with Tanya Atkinson from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “It’s just three days before the November election, so my hope is it will be the last time I have to joke about Ron Johnson or Tim Michels again,” Filipowitz concludes.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee’s “RoJo Must Go Show,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at ComedySportz Milwaukee, 420 S. First Street. Admission is $8.