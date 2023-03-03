Local Comedy Scene Comes Together for ‘Carol-Aid’

× Expand Carol-Aid poster

Local comedian Dana Ehrmann got her start in comedy while going to college in Kenosha, and for the last eight years has performed around the city, from open mics to local clubs like the Laughing Tap to bigger stages at Turner Hall and the Pabst.

“It’s amazing how it all happens, you do one show or mic, someone sees you, then they put you on a show, it just snowballs,” Ehrmann explains. “It’s gotten me my friends and most of my accomplishments I’m proud of since.”

Recently, one of Ehrmann’s comedy colleagues asked her to save a date, March 9, in her calendar. The reason was a humbling surprise—Ehrmann’s friends had organized a fundraiser show for her mom, Carol Ehrmann, called “Carol-Aid.” Dana says Carol has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s “and in the last month has had a couple unrelated health problems as well. All those things coming together has caused us to pursue a long-term care option for her.”

Dana says Carol is well known among the local comedy scene, even by those who haven’t met her.

“Some of my friends have met her a few times, but some only know her through stories I’ve told them,” Ehrmann says. “Her personality has shown through, and this is something they’ve done to try and make a really hard time a little bit better. And they’re certainly succeeding at that.”

The line-up for Carol-Aid is an impressive one with the co-headliners Charlie Berens and Chastity Washington. Berens has skyrocketed to fame with his viral “Manitowoc Minute” videos. He recently released a comedy special, “Midwest Goodbye,” on YouTube. Washington’s comedy cred includes appearances on HBO “Def Jam” and BET’s “Comic View” and is a past winner of the American Black Film Festival Comedy Wings Competition.

Other comedians participating include Luise Noe, Raegan Niemela, Sam Barone, J Tyler Menz, Ryan Mason, Carly Malison, David Louis, and members of Voyager Improv. Additional fundraising will take place at the event with raffle prizes.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s amazing, and it also feels so strange,” Ehrmann says of the effort of her comedy friends to put the show together. “When so many people step up to do as much as they have, you kind of have to wonder– have I been as good a friend to warrant this? I couldn’t be prouder to be considered a friend by them.” Ehrmann adds that her mom is “in awe of it as well. She’s tickled and in disbelief.” Dana hopes to bring Carol to the show “if all goes well with her health,” because, she notes, “she loves to laugh. Even when I make jokes about her, it’s not something I thought she would enjoy, but she does.”

Carol-Aid takes place at ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.) Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be found here: eventbrite.com/e/carol-aid-a-comedy-fundraiser-event-tickets-551895553457.