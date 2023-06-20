2023 Brady Street Festival Lineup Announced

× Expand Image via Brady Street BID Brady Street Festival

On Tuesday, the Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID #11) announced the upcoming Brady Street Festival is set for Saturday, July 29, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. This year, the festival will span across Brady Street, from Van Buren Street to Farwell Avenue. Attendees can expect a day filled with local musical acts performing on three outdoor stages, as well as two newly introduced indoor stages.

The festival will offer a wide selection of local food vendors, an array of beverages, and numerous local retail booths for festival-goers to explore during breaks between performances.

Headlining the festival will be the annual Brady Street Babes drag show, a well-known favorite among attendees, and a highly anticipated homecoming performance from a local talent. The Center Stage will feature Klassik at 9:30 p.m., and the East Stage will be headlined by Abby Jeanne from at 10 p.m.

The festivities kick off early in the day, including Dog Yoga at the Smirnoff & Bacardi West Stage at noon. The Fun Zone, located behind the Center Stage, will be managed by Friend Like Me, a Milwaukee-based party and events service. Festival-goers of all ages can enjoy free superhero and princess photo opportunities and youth-focused craft activities from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The SAINTS dance troupe will also captivate audiences with their high-energy choreography.

This year, the festival introduces two indoor stages, at both Nashville North and "The Lillipad" inside Lilliput Records. The stages will feature performances by Grey Genius, Okay Omen, Emmitt James, and headliner Bug Moment on a stage located at the rear of the record store during the afternoon and early evening.

In addition to the music, attendees can experience the Adventure Rock Wall presented by Gruber Law Offices for a thrilling challenge and check out the Casablanca Rumble Pro Wrestling ring.

The Brady Street Festival promises a day of entertainment and celebration, showcasing the vibrant local talent and community spirit that makes Milwaukee's Brady Street district unique.

2023 Brady Street Festival Lineup:

East Stage

12 p.m. - Kids Boogie Down

2:30 p.m. - True Skool Showcase

4 p.m. - OneDrum

5:30 p.m. - Sypher Lady X with Moses

7 p.m.- Zach Pietrini

8:30 p.m. - The Erotic Adventures Of The Static Chicken

10 p.m. - Abby Jeanne

Center Stage

12 p.m. - Peter Thomas

1:30 p.m. - Heirloom

3:30 p.m. - Listening Party

5 p.m. - Diet Lite

6:30 p.m. - The Steph Lippert Project

8 p.m. - Moonglow

9:30 p.m. - Klassik

West Stage

12 p.m. - Dog Yoga

1:30 p.m. - carisa

3 p.m. - Ms. Lotus Fankh

4:30 p.m. - MATTHÚ

5:30 p.m. - Evan Lane

7 p.m. - Mrs. Fun

8:30 p.m. - Brady Street Babes Drag Show

Lilliput Records “Lillipad”

2 p.m. - Grey Genius

3:30 p.m. - Okay Omen

5 p.m. - Emmitt James

6:30 p.m. - Bug Moment

Nashville North Stage

11 a.m. - Hannah Simone with Elly Bird

1 p.m. - Maddie Jo duo

3 p.m. - Wapatui

7 p.m. - Joe Wray