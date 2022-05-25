Chris Kegel Slow Roll Bike Ride and Celebration Returns

× Expand Photo: chriskegelfoundation.org Chris' Slow Roll Chris' Slow Roll

As a cycling ambassador, Chris Kegel’s story is the stuff of local legend. When word got out that he was terminally ill, his inner circle banded together immediately and organized the first Slow Roll in 2016. Kegel, who was a central figure in the history of Wheel & Sprocket bicycle stores, died in 2017.

Locally, the Kegel family name is an important one. Wheel & Sprocket began in 1973 in Hales Corners where Kegel worked as a part-time bike mechanic. He would eventually become president and grow the store into a nationally known retail operation; Chris’ children Amelia and Noel opened its new Bay View headquarters during the pandemic shepherdexpress.com/culture/mke-speaks/wheel-and-sprockets-local-history-and-new-headquarters-off-

Kegel’s Inn, the Bavarian-style beer hall & restaurant that has been operating in West Allis since 1924, debuted an open air beer garden in 2019 https://shepherdexpress.com/food/eat-drink/kegel-s-beer-garden-opens-may-24/ Since last summer, Kegel’s has been the official operator of The Beer Garden at The War Memorial Center, serving pedestrians and cyclists that use the Oak Leaf Trail along the lake.

Chris Kegel Slow Roll Bike Ride

The family-friendly event takes place August 28. Starting at the War Memorial parking lot, near the Milwaukee Art Museum, in downtown Milwaukee, the ride follows Lincoln Memorial Drive up to Shorewood and snakes back on Milwaukee’s Oak Leaf Trail. The route is safe for riders of all ages and abilities.

At the finish, riders meet up at the Beer Garden at the War Memorial with food and drinks provided by Kegel’s Inn. All people are welcome. Just show up with a bike and ride; all attendees receive a free t-shirt, food and beverage.

Chris Kegel Foundation Projects

Part of Chris’ legacy is Kegel’s ongoing impact through projects undertaken by the foundation. From simple maintenance of trails and signage to working with underserved communities, the foundation has a number of projects in the works. Projects include: Southern Kettle Moraine Trail School which plans to build a new facility at the John Muir Trailhead in La Grange, WI, to teach people how to build & maintain sustainable mountain bike trails; Saris Bike Park for Kids which plans to build and activate a bike park in an underserved community in Milwaukee; Improve Trail Signage with Milwaukee Co. Parks; and donate Bike Racks & Fix It Stands to make each community more bike friendly with parking and tools to keep cyclists rolling.

More info here chriskegelfoundation.org/chris-slow-roll