Kegel's Beer Garden Opens May 24

Kegel’s Inn is as much a part of Milwaukee’s German heritage as beer gardens. Now celebrating its 95th year, the West Allis restaurant, serving German delicacies in an Old World atmosphere since 1924, is proud to announce the opening of Kegel’s Beer Garden.

Kegel’s Beer Garden will occupy the northern half of South 59th Street between National and Greenfield avenues from May 24 through November 15. Beloved traditions will meet culinary innovation at the Beer Garden. Kegel’s Inn is sharing the open space with its neighbor, the Public Table Restaurant, a recently-opened West Allis culinary hotspot known for sharable plates and craft beer. The two restaurants will operate separate sections of the Beer Garden, made distinct by planters and signage.

Patrons will sit on authentic Hofbrau beer garden tables with umbrellas for shade and overhead lighting at night. Propane heated fireplaces will take out the chill on cool evenings. Both restaurants will serve food from their menus as well as beverages. Kegel’s outdoor menu includes sharables such as giant pretzels for four, Wisconsin cheese curds, a bratwurst on a bun, a chicken schnitzel sandwich and many other mouthwatering choices. Kegel’s famous fish fry will be served on Wednesdays and Fridays. Ten beers (plus Sprecher root beer) will be on tap. Other beverages include three varieties of that Wisconsin favorite, the Old Fashion.

Kegel’s owner Julian Kegel sees the Beer Garden as another step in the revitalization of West Allis, crediting the support of Mayor Dan Devine along with Public Table, Hofbrau and Beer Capital. “It’s another win for West Allis and Milwaukee! As a young person in this city, I love spending time at authentic spots around Milwaukee with outdoor seating. I’m thrilled that Kegel’s Inn is now on that list!” he says.

Kegel’s Beer Garden will be open daily and will feature live music and entertainment on weekends. For more information visit kegelsinn.com/beergarden.

Food Menu

Here is some of the food that will be available for purchase. For a full list, visit the Kegel's Inn website.