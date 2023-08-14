East Side BID Announces Sound System DJ Series

× Expand A mural in Black Cat Alley

Following the success of the annual Summer Soulstice celebration and the recent Black Cat Rising concert series, the East Side Business Improvement District (BID #20) is gearing up to host an innovative addition to Black Cat Alley's roster of events: the Sound System DJ Series.

Curated by Club Ritual, a grassroots initiative dedicated to elevating underground dance music across the Midwest, the DJ Series promises a lineup of music tailored to foster a spirited and all-inclusive ambiance suitable for attendees of all ages. The focus of the event lies in facilitating exploration and connection within the confines of one of Milwaukee's most unique venues.

The events will take place on August 26, September 30, October 28, and November 25, and all are free to attend within the confines of Black Cat Alley.

"After being part of last year's invigorating Summer Soulstice event, Asher Grey of Club Ritual and I embarked on a creative journey to find ways to consistently harness that vibrant energy," disclosed Matt Sievers, Co-Founder of System Seltzers. "The prospect of instituting a monthly installment in collaboration with East Side BID was the natural progression in our endeavor to propel the Milwaukee experience and musical culture to new heights."

Beyond the music and dance, event-goers can expect a range of refreshments from the outdoor bar hosted by Crossroads Collective. The offerings include an assortment of beverages such as System Seltzer, Red Bull, Jägermeister, Teramana, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Absolut Vodka, in addition to non-alcoholic choices and light snacks.

The Sound System DJ Series is poised to further enrich Milwaukee's cultural landscape, bringing forth a blend of music, art, and community. Find out more about the series on the East Side BID website.