Harley-Davidson Announces 120th Anniversary Festival

There will be a rumble in Downtown Milwaukee this summer, and it will be louder than the thousands of Harley-Davidson motorcyclists coming to town for the company’s 120th anniversary celebration.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee institution announced plans for their milestone anniversary festival, headlined by some of the biggest names in modern rock, the Foo Fighters and Green Day.

Billed as the inaugural launch of an annual four-day festival the Harley-Davidson Homecoming will takeover Veterans Park from July 13-16, with eight acts set to take the stage as of Wednesday’s announcement. Ticket information lists a total of ten acts, meaning two more are two be announced. Encompassing several generations and genres, the lineup includes Social Distortion, Cody Jinks, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and Oshkosh-by-way-of-Cleveland artist KennyHoopla.

Events for the festival will take place not only along the lakefront at Veterans Park, but also the Harley-Davidson Museum, as well as Pilgrim Road, home to the Harley factory and Powertrain operations. The museum will act as a hub for all things Harley throughout the four-day event. While the concert is the main attraction, the festival will also include food vendors and activities for the whole family.

General admission and VIP tickets are currently on sale for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming. For more information, visit the Harley-Davidson website.

