It’s ‘Artrageous’ in Oconomowoc!

Now in its eighth year, Artrageous, a one-of-a-kind show blending dance, creativity and art, returns to the Oconomowoc Arts Center, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

Artrageous, which features a performance troupe of 10 artists and dancers, formed in Vancouver, Canada in the 1980s as a street performance group. Artageous now performs shows, which include popular music, dance, puppetry and creating giant paintings, worldwide.

“There’s something happening at all times. Everybody wears many different hats—it’s a whirlwind of energy, color; everything for the senses,” said Artrageous performer Lauri Francis.

Audience members can bring T-shirts, hats and other clothing items to the Creation Lab, where artists will paint them. One lucky audience member will receive a unique painting valued at approximately $15,000.

Francis noted that the show is enjoyable for all ages. “It’s definitely a family-oriented performance—I truly love seeing its impact on the audience. By the end of the show, they are singing and dancing with us. It’s such a joyful experience.”

Tickets can be purchased online at oasd.k12.wi.us/artscenter/ or at the OAC box office.