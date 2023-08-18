Kegel’s Inn Brings Oktoberfest to East Town

Kegel's Inn and Swarmm Events have announced their partnership for the third consecutive year, joining forces with East Town Association and Milwaukee County Parks to present the Milwaukee Oktoberfest, scheduled to take place at Cathedral Square Park from October 6-8.

"This marks the 13th edition of the annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest organized by Swarmm Events, a tradition that began in 2010. We're thrilled to collaborate once again with Kegel's Inn, renowned for their award-winning German Food and Beverage offerings, as well as East Town Association, the driving force behind Bastille Days," stated Michael Sampson, owner of Swarmm Events.

“Oktoberfest was last held in Cathedral Square back in 2015. It’s exciting to bring this free community event back to one of the city’s iconic downtown parks” said Eddie Sturkey, Executive Director of East Town Association.

“Kegel’s Inn is proud to have served the community since 1924. Milwaukee is a town with so much rich culture and history, and as we approach our 100th anniversary we’re excited to be participating again in this fun annual event with our partners at Cathedral Square!” said Julian and Stephanie Kegel via statement.

The family-oriented celebration will encompass a range of attractions, including live German Music, a stein hoisting competition, authentic German food, the Miss Oktoberfest competition, a lively cornhole Tournament, and an endearing wiener dog beauty pageant. This three-day extravaganza aims to support Milwaukee County Parks through the efforts of East Town Association and their Cathedral Square Park initiatives. Admission is open to the public without charge, with the option to purchase 21+ wristbands for $2 for those seeking to enjoy alcoholic beverages upon presentation of valid identification.

For more details about Oktoberfest and secure VIP tickets, please visit the official website at milwaukeeoktoberfest.com.