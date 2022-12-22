Miller Lite Free Rides Return on New Year’s Eve

× Expand Photo via Molson Coors Miller Lite Free Rides

If you’ve partied a bit too much on New Year’s Eve, one Milwaukee tradition returns for its 34th year to get you home safely.

Molson Coors will once again offer free bus rides on New Year's Eve through its 2022 Miller Lite Free Rides program. The program, which aims to promote alcohol responsibility and help people celebrate safely, will be free of charge from 8 p.m. on December 31 until the end of service. The program operates in several cities across the country, including Milwaukee, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Phoenix.

Several popular bus routes in the city, including the GreenLine, BlueLine, PurpleLine, GoldLine, and Routes 14, 18, 19 and 30, will have extended service until 4 a.m. this year. Since the program began in Milwaukee in 1988, nearly 1 million rides have been provided to area residents. To plan a safe ride home on New Year's Eve, residents are encouraged to visit the Milwaukee County Transit System's website to review transit routes.

The New Year's Eve Free Rides program is part of of Molson Coors' annual free mass transit programming, which has provided free transportation through 13 events in nine different cities, including St. Patrick's Day, the Kentucky Derby, the NFL season, and the World Series. Be safe this New Year’s Eve, and learn more about the program at the MCTS website.