Milwaukee Ranks as Fifth Highest Party City in the Country

A recent study conducted by Online Betting Guide has ranked Milwaukee as the fifth wildest party city in the United States. The research sheds light on various aspects of Milwaukee's party scene.

According to the findings, 25% of adults in Milwaukee engage in heavy binge drinking, while 19.7% have admitted to using cocaine. The city boasts 0.18 casinos and 1.8 strip clubs per 100,000 people. Based on these findings, Milwaukee gets a 6.45 out of 10 in terms of overall score, just below Las Vegas.

Securing the top spot is Reno, which received an overall score of 8.61 out of 10. Known as the "Biggest Little City," Reno offers a wide range of amenities, evident in its high number of casinos (7.90 per 100,000 residents) and strip clubs (3.23 per 100,000 residents).

Portland takes the second spot due to its 8.40 strip clubs per 100,000 residents, along with 22% of the city's population reporting binge drinking. Traverse City, Michigan, renowned for its vineyards and wineries, ranks high with 23% of its residents heavily consuming alcohol, tying with Reno, Pittsburgh and Grand Rapids for the highest percentage in the US.

The research also highlights the legal status of recreational marijuana and cocaine in the US. Currently, 22 states have legalized recreational marijuana. Among the top ten wildest party cities, an average of 63.6% of individuals have used marijuana, while 21.2% have experimented with cocaine. While illegal in the city, 62.4% of Milwaukeeans in the study have used cannabis in some capacity.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the wildest party cities in the US, shedding light on the various vices contributing to their rankings. You can view the full study findings here.