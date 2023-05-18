Potawatomi Casino Hotel Introduces The Potawatomi Marketplace

× Expand Image via Potawatomi Casino Hotel Potawatomi Marketplace

On Thursday, Potawatomi Casino Hotel announced the opening of its latest dining venture, The Potawatomi Marketplace. With a firm commitment to continuously elevate their dining offerings, the casino is set to refresh the culinary options within its premises.

Located adjacent to the first-floor gaming area, The Potawatomi Marketplace will be a go-to for those seeking quick-service dining options and delectable grab-and-go snacks. The restaurant concept aims to bring together a diverse range of food, with seven different options to try.

Excitingly, the first two concepts, Burger Co. and Project Pizza Co., are now open and ready to serve casino patrons. Burger Co. prides itself on its made-to-order burgers, accompanied by delectable milkshakes and hand-cut fries. Meanwhile, Project Pizza Co. is dedicated to delivering exceptional quality pizzas.

Over the coming months, the property plans to introduce a variety of additional food establishments, drawing inspiration from international cuisines and experiences from around the world. Among the upcoming offerings are Mini and Wow, a fusion eatery combining tantalizing flavors from various cultures, Small Bar, where patrons can unwind with a carefully curated selection of beverages, Gilded Cleaver, an establishment specializing in premium cuts of meat, Queen of Ramen, and Taco Spot, offering Mexican food options to the casino and hotel.

The unveiling of The Potawatomi Marketplace occurs amidst the property's ongoing $100 million renovation project, which aims to enhance the overall guest experience. In addition to the new food options, the hotel and casino will open a franchise of Rock & Brews, owned by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of rock icons KISS in the near future. The renovation also includes Potawatomi Sportsbook, which is currently open on the casino first floor and walkway corridor until a permanent sports betting operation takes over the former Northern Lights Theater next year.

For more information about the renovation and new offerings, visit the Potawatomi Casino Hotel website.