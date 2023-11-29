Reserve Your Seat for German Holiday Fare

× Expand Photo via EsterEv - esterev.com Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite of EsterEv

Chef Dan Jacobs explained, “Chef Cole Ersel is known for his affinity for German heritage cooking, and we couldn’t think of a better time of year to spotlight this than Christmas time. Menu items include traditional German holiday classics with an EsterEv spin on them but true to our ethos, every menu item will have that spark of nostalgia that people come to EsterEv for. We love hosting guest chef dinners because it allows us to partner with some of our favorite creatives in town. My brother is the Head Distiller at Goose Island. He's done an incredible job with the pairings."

Come celebrate a German Christmas at EsterEv (360 E Erie St, inside of DanDan) on Dec. 8 and 9 with seating at 6, 7, and 9 p.m. Reservations are available on Tock at exploretock.com/esterev and see menu details below.

This special holiday menu will feature:

Snacks: smoked trout rillette, pretzeled eclair, sour cream and onion dip, deviled egg

First course: porcini mushroom soup

Second course: liverwurst

Third course: trout

Main course: dry-aged duck, kasespatzle

Dessert: fermented chilled peach, clafoutis, palmier, lebkuchen