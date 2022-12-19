The Holidays at The Third Ward’s Kimpton Hotel

× Expand Photo: journeymanhotel.com Tre Rivali Tre Rivali

If you’re looking for something special to do this holiday season, Milwaukee has plenty of events going on across town. The Third Ward’s Kimpton Hotel has really upped the ante this year for anyone staying in town or looking to impress out-of-towners.

The ground floor level Mediterranean restaurant, Tre Rivali, offers both a Christmas brunch and a New Year’s Eve dinner. Even if you don’t celebrate these holidays, it’s a great day to do something unique with the family.

And, if you’re someone who’s looking for a memorable evening to ring in 2023, The Journeyman atop the Kimpton Hotel has you covered with a roaring ‘20s themed New Year’s Eve party.

Details for all both Tre Rivali and The Outsider at the Kimpton Hotel are below.

TRE RIVALI

TRE RIVALI Christmas Brunch

When: Sunday, December 25 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Reservations: Available on OpenTable. Adults $60+; Kids (under12 years) $25+

About: This Christmas, spend less time in the kitchen and more time connecting with your loved ones over holiday favorites. On Christmas day, Tre Rivali invites families to gather for a Christmas brunch buffet featuring a bagel and salmon station, build-your-own waffles station, hot breakfast classics, parfaits, and more. Lunch offerings like sliced brisket, corned beef, salads, charcuterie, and more are also available. Round out the meal with Christmas sweets including holiday cookies, bouche noel, and seasonal desserts.

TRE RIVALI New Year's Eve Dinner

When: Saturday, December 31 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Reservations: Available on OpenTable.

About: End 2022 on a high note at Tre Rivali. Indulge in the restaurant's Mediterranean menu with shareable bites like charcuterie or croquetas, small plates and salads, fresh handmade pastas, signature wood-fired pizzas and more. In addition to the normal menu, a selection of special seasonal menu items will be offered. And of course, complimentary party favors and a midnight Champagne toast are a must!

THE OUTSIDER New Year's Eve Party

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.–2 a.m.

Tickets: Available on EventBrite. $195 per person (21+)

About: This New Year’s Eve, the gin goes down easy and sequins shine at midnight. Presenting: Revelry, A Roarin’ Rooftop New Years' Eve Celebration. Leave the worries of the past behind, as we present a new year with all the ritz, glitz and glamour of the 1920s at The Outsider.Music by DJ Mighty Thor from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.Open bar from 8 p.m.-Midnight (with select spirits); table sales end at 11 p.m.Or belly up to the specialty bars for Champagne and Buffalo Trace cocktails for purchase.A complimentary glass of bubbles to toast at midnight; Buffet with light bites; Photo booth to capture your best looks

In the mood for a little more? Level up with VIP tables for purchase, including: your own designated server; guaranteed fire-side frolicking; bottle service.