What to See, Hear and (Most of All) Eat at this Year’s State Fair

× Expand Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Fair Wisconsin State Fair - child dancing with band Wisconsin State Fair

The 11-day long Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, is a quintessential slice of Wisconsin leisure and culture and a beloved summer tradition.

“What’s special about the State Fair is that there is something for everyone,” said Tess Kerksen, the public relations manager for Wisconsin State Fair Park. “The Wisconsin State Fair features dozens of free music stages, thrilling attractions, incredible agriculture, and amazing eats—all bringing people from our great state together to celebrate.”

Below is a brief visitor’s guide to the Fair.

Practical Information

When: August 4-14; Sunday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-Midnight

Where: Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis

Admission Prices: $17 for adults 12 and over; $12 for seniors 60 and over; $12 for military and veterans with ID and youth ages six to 11. Admission is free for children five and under.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the admission entrances. Note: Admission entrances are now cash-free, although some Fair vendors still accept cash.

Food

× Expand Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Fair Cream puff at the Wisconsin State Fair Cream puff at the Wisconsin State Fair

State Fair is the perfect place to indulge high-calory food cravings. Fairgoers will find nearly every kind of festival and bar fare, as well as desserts, with a deep-fried twist.

Held August 2, the annual Sporkies competition gives local vendors the chance to compete for the sought-after Golden Spork.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Try these foods from the eight Sporkies finalists:

Black Bean Burrito Balls - Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden

Brandy Old Fashioned S’more on a Stick - Freese’s Candy Shoppe

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte - Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken on a Stick - Bud Pavilion

Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos - Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos

Peno Pretzel Popper Brat - Gertrude’s Pretzels

Surf & Turf Sliders - Tropics

The Sconnie Slugger (beer brat and cheese curds dipped in cornmeal batter) - Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill

Main Stage Entertainment

7:30 p.m. Aug. 4: Jamey Johnson with Alex Miller

× Expand Jamey Johnson at Wis. State Fair

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Johnson showcases his passionate pipes at the Main Stage. The show also includes American Idol alumnus Alex Miller as the opener.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 5: Kansas with Asia featuring John Payne

FM classic rock radio mainstays Kansas, paired up with ‘80s arena rockers Asia, team up to perform hits such as “Dust in the Wind” and “Heat of the Moment.”

7:30 p.m. Aug. 6: Jeff Dunham

Comedian/ventriloquist Dunham brings the guffaws to the Main Stage with his stable of bawdy characters, including newest member Url.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 7: The Happy Together Tour

× Expand Happy Together Tour at Wis. State Fair

Hosted by Happy Together hit makers The Turtles, this show will include classic songs from a mix of ‘60s pop artists: Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues, The Cowsills and The Buckinghams.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 8: Zach Williams with We the Kingdom

Christian rock musician Williams melds Southern rock and country in his songs about faith.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 9: KIDZ BOP Live 2022

Join the party with KIDZ BOP as the youthful group performs family-friendly renditions of popular hits.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 10: Charlie Berens

The Wisconsin native, Manitowoc Minute creator, Emmy-winning journalist and comedian Berens, brings his hilarious “Midwest Survival Guide” tour to the stage.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 11: Tesla with Fuel

× Expand Tesla at Wis. State Fair

Get ready to rock like it’s 1986 with hard rock’s Tesla

And opener, ‘90s band Fuel.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 12: Nelly

Rapper Nelly, known for hits “Country Grammar” and “Hot in Here,” teams up with ‘90s R&B sensation Ginuwine for an evening of ‘90s/early-aughts hip hop nostalgia.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 13: Brett Young with Adam Sanders

Preceded by up-and-coming singer/singer-songwriter Adam Sanders, country artist Brett Young sings his performs his folksy hits at the main stage.

6 p.m. Aug. 14: The Oak Ridge Boys with Lee Greenwood

× Expand Oak Ridge Boys at Wis. State Fair

The Main Stage shows come to a powerful conclusion with classic country group The Oak Ridge Boys. Renowned singer/songwriter Lee Greenwood opens the show.

Agriculture and Exhibits

× Expand Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Fair Honey exhibit at Wis. State Fair

Head to Ag Village to see thousands of farm animals, demonstrations on milking and renewable energy, textile, horticulture and culinary competitions, and more.

Shopping

Hundreds of State Fair vendors sell home goods, T-shirts, jewelry, accessories and much more. The Wisconsin Products Pavilion features Wisconsin-made products.

Rides

× Expand Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Fair Couple on SkyGlider at Wis. State Fair

No fair would be complete without rides. From the Sky Glider to the Giant Slide, kids of all ages can blow off steam at State Fair.

For more, visit wistatefair.com.