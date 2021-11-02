Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Join us in supporting Milwaukee-area businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout this holiday season.
Art*Bar722 E. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Give the gift of Original Art this Holiday. “MINI” TINY ART @ TINY PRICES, is the largest local small art show of its kind. Over 150 juried talented artists have created small art pieces (under 8” x 8”) and everything is priced under $100. View from over 700 pieces on display and 1,500 items in back-up stock, the show is replenished daily and has something for everyone. Art Bar is open daily at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. on weekends. Please mask if not vaxed. All credit cards accepted; the show runs until Dec. 31.
BBC Lighting2015 W St Paul Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Milwaukee’s largest lighting showroom has something for every style and taste. Wander the aisles and find unique treasures that you can find only at BBC Lighting. Ask about our gift cards which will brighten the lives of family and friends this Holiday Season!
Brady Street
Brady Street offers gift options for all the people (and animals) in your life. From retail stores, to restaurants, nail salons, hair salons, barbers, tattoo parlors, and even a pet store—Brady Street is a one-stop shopping destination for the gifts that will delight your family and friends. Shop local. Shop Brady.
C3 Designs2110 10th Ave, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
C3 Designs and their custom design team just celebrated winning their 25th jewelry design award. They specialize in crafting all of your one-of-a-kind jewelry needs for the holidays, and every occasion!
Fischberger's Variety2445 N Holton St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
There’s so much in stock this holiday season at Fischberger’s Variety! Celebrating our 15th year, we mean to bring you the funnest, freshest gifts, free gift wrapping and you’re done! Gifts for the whole family, always edgy and wholesome. Always at the lowest possible price!
Historic Third Ward Association525 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Shop the small, locally owned businesses in the Historic Third Ward on Saturday, Nov. 27. Don’t miss the gift card giveaway the week leading up to Small Business Saturday. Enter to win by checking the Historic Third Ward's Instagram stories - @historicthirdward.
Jewelers Guild2408 E St Francis Ave, Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
Located in South Bay View just off KK on St, Francis Ave., The Jewelers Guild does custom design, repairs, appraisals, as well as very special Make Your Own Wedding Rings along with classes and workbench rentals. Offering a selection of beautiful bespoke jewelry. More information and pix on their IG @jewelersguild, online or phone.
Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes2949 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Stop by Knuckleheads and check out their large variety of Wellness products! An updated product menu is available on their website. Visit on a Saturday or Sunday and enjoy discounted Wellness products! Discover why Knuckleheads was voted “Best of Milwaukee” Best Head Shop, Vape Shop and CBD Shop in 2020!
Mb Squared Photography
Instagram: @mbsquaredphotography
Easy to frame 8”x8”, 12.5”x12.5” photography art prints, as well as drink coasters/magnets are available. Milwaukee, state of Wisconsin, and Midwest region is highlighted.
Milwaukee Makers Market500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Milwaukee Makers Market encourages shopping Small Businesses on Saturday Nov. 27th at Discovery World from 10am - 4pm! The Market will feature over 40 Local Businesses including Art, Jewelry, Soaps, Clothing, Candles, Unique Gifts, Milwaukee themed accessories and MORE! Admission to the Market is FREE!
Pizza Man (Mequon)26300 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
Pizza Man knows pizza is on everyone’s list, so give the gift of pizza! For every $100 in Pizza Man gift cards that you purchase during November and December, you get a $20 bonus gift card. Give Pizza Man gift cards, because wrapping a pizza is just weird.
Pizza Man (Wauwatosa)11500 W Burleigh St, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
Pizza Man knows pizza is on everyone’s list, so give the gift of pizza! For every $100 in Pizza Man gift cards that you purchase during November and December, you get a $20 bonus gift card. Give Pizza Man gift cards, because wrapping a pizza is just weird.
Sparrow Boutique + Gift2260 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Locally owned boutique and gift shop featuring contemporary women's clothing, handmade jewelry and accessories, art gifts and more! shop online at sparrowboutiquemke.com or shop in person, seven days a week!
Sparrow Collective2224 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Brick-and-mortar artisan gift shop featuring tees, home goods, body care, jewelry, art and gifts sourced from locally and independently owned brands across the united states. follow @sparrowcollective for all the latest goods.
Tacky Granny Ugly Sweaters
Show off your local pride at your holiday parties with a sweater from the Tacky Granny! Our sweaters show off all you have to love about your city, with the added ugly sweater flair! Designed and printed locally in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Custom designs are also available.
Tralee Irish Imports5423 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Located just West of Wauwatosa on Vliet Street, Tralee brings you every food item from the Emerald Isle and the United Kingdom that you’ll ever want. From candy and potato chips to sausage and breads, Tralee offers the widest selection of Irish and British foods in Wisconsin. Stop in today for the leprechaun on your list or just treat yourself to the many selections of candy!
Urbal Tea3060 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Urbal Tea, on Milwaukee’s Southside, offers teas that are formulated with positive energy and health benefits. They’re full of nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants that help you stay healthy. With full leaf herbs and high quality ingredients, Urbal Tea focuses on big benefits and bold flavors. The cafe offers tea themed Advent calendars, gifts, and a variety of beverage options.
Verdant CBD2680 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Ring in the holidays with the finest quality DELTA 8 THC and CBD products and enjoy complimentary gift wrapping! Founded by a family with an extensive background in the Health Care Industry, Verdant CBD is dedicated to providing only the highest quality CBD and DELTA 8 THC products for health and wellness on the market. Each of our hemp-based products undergo stringent testing for quality, assuring that you’re buying products you can trust. Free shipping on orders over $25 when you visit us 24/7 at VERDANTCBD.com.
Winter Wonders6751 S. 92nd St., Franklin, Wisconsin
Boerner Botanical Gardens is enhancing the 2021 Holiday Light Show with new effects, bigger displays and new technology tricks! Santa will be on site to share his holiday wishes. Tickets for full carloads are $25; limited nightly “skip the line” tickets are $35. Tickets should be purchased in advance online. All carloads receive a free gift bag with coupons, ornament, and other items on certain nights. COVID-19 safety guidelines followed. Open nightly 5-10 p.m. including holidays, Nov 19-Jan 2.
Wonderland of Lights at Racine Zoo2131 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402
Marvel at the sight of dazzling illuminations from your vehicle! Drive through Racine Zoo's Wonderland of Lights enchanting light show featuring delightfully decorated trees, charming characters, and abundant holiday adventure. We are OPEN on all holidays including Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Enjoy a fun night out with the family for the holidays! Nov.19-Jan. 2
