Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Dioramas!

Good news if you love dioramas—there’s two shows to check out this month. One has a 1990s theme, and the other is inspired by marshmallow Peeps. There’s also a St. Patrick’s Day Ren Faire event, some puppet chaos, and a party to celebrate Ex Fabula’s 15 years of storytelling.

Faire Folk Spring Revel

Faire Folk Spring Revel 2024

Sunday, March 17

Best Place, 917 W. Juneau Ave.

It’s a way off before Bristol Renaissance Faire opens its gates on July 6, but huzzah! Ren Faire aficionados have cause to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day at Ye Olde Best Place. Faire Folk Spring Revel, created by Awkward Nerd Events, returns for a second year. This year the event is expanding with more food options and entertainment in more spaces, says Lisa Romella, owner of Awkward Nerd Events. “The Medieval Marketplace features twenty plus vendors,” Romella says. “Music and performances will be featured in several areas of Best Place, and this year has two food trucks—Twisted Plants and Iron Pig BBQ.” There will be music by Ogham, Dan the Bard, and more, demos by Deeplight LARP, mead tasting, and more merriment.

The event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. VIP tickets are sold out, general admission available for $15 advance/ $20 at the door. More info at awkwardnerdevents.com/products/faire-folk-spring-revel-2024.

15th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition

Photo via Racine Art Museum Peeps Art Exhibition

March 21-April 13

Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine

Peeps, the colorful, bird and rabbit shaped marshmallow confections have brightened Easter baskets since the ‘50s. But are they an art medium? For the last 15 years, the Racine Art Museum has argued that they are, presenting “peep-powered works of art” in the form of dioramas. Check out a variety of sugary scenes … but don’t eat them. The show opens March 21 and runs through April 13.

The art exhibit is included with museum admission; more info on admission and hours at ramart.org.

The Full Frontal Püppets in: The 8-bit Show

Photo courtesy Angry Young Men Ltd Angry Young Men Ltd Angry Young Men Ltd

Thursday, March 21

Brick House, 504 E. Center

Angry Young Men, Ltd. entertains with zany madness, like a puppet version of Night of the Living Dead, their “Full Frontal Püppetry” sketch series, and they’ve popped up at the Milwaukee Fringe Festival and Milwaukee Krampusnacht. Like any good puppet performance, expect plenty of slapstick and a touch of anarchy.

Comedian and podcaster Darrin Alston Jr. is the (human) show host. The show’s press release warns that the performance “may contain course language, graphic violence, dope humor, casual blasphemy, sexual situations, corny puns, off-key singing, liberal bellyaching and obscure references,” and is “rated PG for Puppet Gore.”

Tickets are $10 and available at the door only.

Ex Fabula’s 15th Birthday Bash

Ex Fabula 15th Birthday Bash

Thursday, March 21

The Cooperage, 822 S. Water St.

For the last 15 years, Ex Fabula has connected community through storytelling, utilizing public StorySlams, workshops, collaborations with businesses and nonprofits, and media partnerships. All told, they’ve hosted close to a thousand storytelling events. To celebrate this success, Ex Fabula is holding a birthday party and fundraiser that will feature booths with interactive activities, a silent auction, snack and drinks, and the night ends with a dance party.

The party goes from 6-9 p.m. Tickets start at $35, available here: exfabula.org/product/ex-fabulas-15th-birthday-bash.

Diorama-rama 2024: What Year Is It? A Celebration of the ‘90s!

The 90s logo

Tuesday, March 26

Amorphic Beer, 3700 N. Fratney St.

Diorama-rama is an annual event that features local artists creating miniature worlds based on a theme. This year, diorama artists were asked to build scenes based on culture of the 1990s. The public can stop by Amorphic Beer to see the results and vote on their favorite, and it’s all for a rockin’ good cause, says Danelle Kirschling, the showrunner and founder of National Diorama Month, celebrated every March.

“We do accept donations via cash, credit card, and Venmo,” Kirschling says. “Visitors who come to admire the dioramas can buy special voting tokens for a dollar and vote for their favorite diorama—no limit! All funds go directly to Girls Rock MKE to fund their music education programs.”

The Diorama-rama is on display 7-10 p.m. Admission is free. Find out more about National Diorama Month at nationaldioramamonth.com and Girls Rock MKE at girlsrockmke.org