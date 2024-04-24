Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Dorian Gray Art Show Turns 40 (But Hasn’t Aged a Day)

40th Annual Dorian Gray Art Show

Saturday, April 27

The Vault

625 57th St., Kenosha

Dale Wamboldt aka Dr. Destruction is a Kenosha legend—he’s the frontman for the long running punk band Die Monster Die, has his own horror host show (“Crimson Theater,” on air for 22 years), operates a haunted attraction at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm in the fall, and has organized countless events like the Dorian Gray Art Show. The latter, which finds inspiration from 1945 film version of Oscar Wilde’s classic story, has been showcasing artists and musicians from Kenosha and beyond for 40 years.

This year’s show features performances by Harmonious Squid, She Controls Me, Hearts Blood, and Warplot, as well as local artists in a variety of mediums. The show runs 6 p.m.-midnight, 21-plus, free admission.

Brew City Bombshells Love Your Body Burlesque Fundraiser

Saturday, April 27

Company Brewing

735 E. Center St.

The Brew City Bombshells are “Wisconsin’s longest running premier burlesque troupe,” entertaining for 15 years. This is the seventh year they’ve organized a “Love Your Body Burlesque Show,” produced this year by troupe member Reina Fire. In addition to promoting body positivity, this year the group is raising donations for Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA) for Peace, an organization providing emergency assistance and supplies for families in Gaza. Attendees will see performances by nine acts and can participate in a benefit raffle.

Doors at 9 p.m., show at 10 p.m., admission is $20.

Wienermobile ‘Meat’ & Greet

Sunday, April 28

Brewhouse Inn & Suites

1215 N. 10th St.

No American vehicle is as instantly recognizable as Oscar Myer’s Wienermobile. The first version of the giant sausage on wheels hit the street in 1936. In more recent years, the vehicle was outfitted with a sound system that plays the company’s famous earworm jingle in a variety of different genres. A “hotdogger” (official term for a Wienermobile driver) will be parking by the Brewhouse Inn & Suites in the Brewery District for a photo opportunity where you can “step inside the world’s most famous hot dog, snap a pic, and discover what makes this legendary vehicle so special.”

Get your picture taken 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free admission.

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy

Saturday, May 4

Marcus Performing Arts Center (Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall)

121 E. State St.

May the fourth be with you at this whirlwind one man show that recreates the adventures in a galaxy far, far away. Canadian actor “and uber geek” Charles Ross performs the original Star Wars trilogy, playing all the characters, providing music and sound effects, recreating all three movies in about an hour. The show doesn’t have special effects or leagues of Ewoks but has a high energy level and a lot of spot-on imitations. The show is suitable for Star Wars fans “from ages 6 to Yoda.”

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45.50 and available here: www.marcuscenter.org/event/one-man-star-wars-trilogy

The Complete History of Space/Time (Destination Milwaukee) World Premiere

Sunday, May 5

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn

1001 E. Locust St.

If you’ve ever been curious about Milwaukee musician Sigmund Snopek III, you’ll have the opportunity to take a glimpse, or, more accurately, a six-and-a-half-hour-long stare at his life in a documentary about his life premiering at Linneman’s. Snopek’s career started in the late 1960s, with a tireless output that’s included rock operas, a concept album about baseball (among many other albums), and touring the world with the Violent Femmes, playing everything from keyboards to alphorns. The documentary is directed by Nick Toti and Bob Mielke, who note that “Sigmund has had a long and unusual career, and he deserved an equally long, unusual documentary.”

The screening goes from 1-9 p.m., with two scheduled intermissions and a Q&A with Snopek and the film’s directors. Admission is $10.