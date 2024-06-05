Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Noise, Columbo, and a Cemetery Picnic

Milwaukee Noise Fest

Wednesday, June 5

Cactus Club, 2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

“Noise” is a hard genre to define by nature. It usually shuns traditional melody and rhythm in favor of chaotic layers of feedback, static, hiss and hum, sample loops … really anything and everything, including the kitchen sink, to add to the cacophony. For many, it’s an acquired taste.

These experimental sets have an annual showcase at Cactus Club, where about 25 noise acts will perform over the course of the evening. Just some of those performers include Nicholas Elert, Slow Owls, Apollo Vermouth, Butt Mommy, Bison Squad, Nummy, and Orc With Spear Mounted On Giant Wolf and Lizard Man.

The fest starts at 5 p.m. More info and tickets ($20) available here: cactusclubmilwaukee.com/events/milwaukee-noise-fest

Clublumbo

Wednesday, June 5

The Brick House

504 E. Center St.

“Ahh, there’s just one more thing…” as Lieutenant Columbo (played by Peter Falk) was fond of saying just before he was about to nail a guilty party with his detective skills. Columbo ran from the early ‘70s into the early 2000s across 10 seasons. The cigar-chomping, beige raincoat-sporting character is now the focus of screenings by Timothy Faust (who also has a series screening cult movies called Film Fatale) called Club Columbo (aka Clublumbo). It’s unknown what era of the show episodes will be pulled from, but as long as it pits the classic detective against a stuffy, clue dropping villain, it’s sure to be fun.

The screening is at 7 p.m. and is free.

California Typewriter screening

Thursday, June 6

Oriental Theatre MKE

2222 N. Farwell Ave.

Why do people still love typewriters? California Typewriter is a 2016 documentary that shows how everyone from street poets to Tom Hanks still find meaning in these writing machines (the typewriter, by the way, was invented in Milwaukee). This screening is a benefit for QWERTYFEST MKE (disclosure: the author of this column is one of the organizers). Ticket holders also get to try out some classic typewriters with writing prompts related to movies in the theater’s lobby, and get a free copy of QWERTY Quarterly, the zine publication that ties into the festival.

The screening is at 7 p.m., tickets range from $7 to $13 and can be found here: goelevent.com/MilwaukeeFilm/e/CaliforniaTypewriter

Comics Reading with M.S. Harkness and Emi Gennis

aturday, June 8

Lion’s Tooth

2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

M.S. Harkness, from Columbus, OH, is the creator of starkly drawn graphic novel memoirs like Time Under Tension and Desperate Pleasures. She’s currently travelling around the Midwest with Emi Gennis, also of Columbus. Gennis’ non-fiction comic work includes a memoir, Baseline Blvd, and she edits Unknown Origins & Untimely Ends, an anthology of non-fiction mystery comics. Their tour includes a stop at Lion’s Tooth to read and sign their work on June 8.

The event is at 5:30 p.m. and is free to attend: lionstoothmke.com.

DEATH and a Sandwich

Monday, June 10

Forest Home Cemetery

2405 W. Forest Home Ave.

Before the park system was developed, families used to flock to cemeteries for a summer picnic, choosing to sit near their beloved deceased. A favorite lunch amongst picnickers for these occasions: beef sandwiches, fruit, and ginger snaps. Forest Home Cemetery is bringing this tradition back. Led by docent Cyndi Kramer, people can bring their own lunch and a blanket to sit on and hear Kramer share stories about those buried near the picnic area. If you miss this one, the picnic is scheduled to happen again on July 15 and August 19.

The event goes 12-1:30 p.m., admission is $10, bring your own lunch. More info and tickets available here: eventbrite.com/e/death-and-a-sandwich-tickets-897472112247.