Riverwest Ghost Walk and Other Spine-tingling Experiences

Fright Nights

September 26- October 26

Milky Way Drive-In

7044 S. Ballpark Dr.

Franklin

Horror movie season kicks off at the Milky Way Drive-in (located in the Ballpark Commons in Franklin) with a wide range of Halloween favorites, old and new. The schedule includes family friendly films like Hocus Pocus and Ghostbusters as well as contemporary thrillers like Longlegs, Smile and Black Phone. Various ticket packages include a “Sunday Family Bundle” that gets you into a “not-so-scary version” of The Hills Have Eyes, a haunted house complex also located in the Ballpark Commons.

You can find a full schedule of screenings and tickets here: milkywaydrivein.com.

Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk

Oct 4-31

Various locations

This unique tour pairs local writers and artists with participating Riverwest home and business owners who have decorated their buildings to reflect the stories, collected into a booklet available at six businesses (Bliffert, Fischberger’s Variety, Nessun Dorma, Riverwest Co-op, Riverwest Grown and Woodland Pattern). The publication costs $10, with proceeds going to community radio station Riverwest Radio (104.1FM). After purchasing the booklet, participants can wander to the locations at their own pace to read the stories (some fiction, others based on stories of actual supernatural encounters) and look at the decorations inspired by them. The stops will be decorated from October 4-31. Some of the participants (disclosure: the author of this column contributed a couple stories) will be on-air at Riverwest Radio throughout October to discuss the project. More info: riverwestradio.com/riverwest-radio-ghost-walk.

Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival

Oct. 4-6

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Returning for their 14th annual event, the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival is a big conference for anyone interested in the art of tattooing. Hundreds of artists from around the world fill the Baird Center with the familiar sound of a buzzing tattoo gun. There’s also entertainment from circus and burlesque performers, tattoo contests, and more. “You can meet the top local talent at the event, and book future appointments with them, if you're not quite ready to get one this weekend,” event founder Troy Timpel told the Shepherd Express in 2022. “All of the artists on the site have contact info to advance book appointments, or just walk in and get tattooed by available people at the show.”

For tickets and more info, visit villainarts.com/tattoo-conventions-villain-arts/milwaukee-tattoo-arts-convention.

MILK Comic Fest

Sunday, Oct. 6

The Cooperage

822 S. Water St.

Milwaukee Indie Local Comics (abbreviated as MILK) features “small press and independent comic artists from all over the Midwest.” There are over 40 exhibitors selling their zines, comic books, and prints, DJs, and a “cow sketch table,” making it a destination for anyone interested in creating or reading cartoons and comics. The event goes 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

The End is Nye

Sunday, Oct. 6

Riverside Theater

Best known for his popular educational show “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” the show’s namesake is on tour, proclaiming ‘The End is Nye,” as he discusses climate change and natural disasters. It’s intensely frightening stuff, but Nye will present it with his “infectious blend of humor, intellectual curiosity, and devotion to solving some of the world’s most complex challenges through science.” Nye’s goal is to share how anyone can help with these global problems, “deftly translating complex issues to help inspire audiences of all ages to engage with and improve our world.”

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available at pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/bill-nye-2024.