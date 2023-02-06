A Richly Dense, Little Middle-earth

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo First Stage 'The Hobbit' Leon Madson, Matt Daniels, and Elyse Edelman in First Stage's 'The Hobbit'

High fantasy is cast in a contemporary post-apocalyptic visual world as First Stage presents a staging of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved classic novel The Hobbit. Bilbo Baggins’ intrepid journey into the lair of Middle-earth’s last “great” dragon is presented in the round. A small cast of actors conjure the adventure in a deliciously concise package that begins with the wizard Gandalf enlisting Bilbo’s aid and ends with a surprisingly vivid and coherent rendering of The Battle of the Five Armies.

Director Jeff Frank has made some pretty dramatic decisions with casting and presentation. Gandalf is a woman played with lean and energetic gravitas by Shammen McCune. The dwarf king Thorin Oakenshield is given earthy strength and stature by the towering Matt Daniels. The entirety of Middle-earth is presented in a cluttered little space that feels a bit like a messy, disheveled basement. Thanks to a total commitment by everyone involved and the unwavering confidence of the cast, the story manages to hang together with a lithe grace.

Though it might be a bit difficult to completely follow for those not already familiar with the novel, First Stage’s Hobbit brings together the full reality of a complete high fantasy adventure. The adult ensemble of Daniels, McCune, Elyse Edelman and Jamie Feshold swiftly slide in and out of character as dwarves, humans, goblins, trolls, Smaug, low-hanging branches in Mirkwood and so much more. Daniels has done an often jaw-droppingly impressive job of directing the movement around the circular stage in a way that connects all of the actors to each other while simultaneously delivering the emotional reality of Tolkien’s classic.

First Stage’s production of The Hobbit runs through March 5 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, on 325 W. Walnut St. For ticket reservations and more, visit www.firststage.org.