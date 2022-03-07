‘Barefoot’ in Elm Grove

× Expand Photo: Sunset Playhouse Sunset Playhouse "Barefoot in the Park" Sunset Playhouse "Barefoot in the Park"

Neil Simon’s late 1960’s romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park lives again this month in an enjoyable production with The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. Angela Bolmes and Keith R. Smith are pleasant as a Corie and Paul: young newly wedded couple who move into a fifth-floor walk-up in Greenwich Village. They’re still working out specifics of how their life is going to come together after the honeymoon. Everything is in a state of disarray in a drafty, little apartment as Paul struggles to get his legal career off the ground.

Corie and Paul are scarcely in a position to try to set Corie’s mother up on a date with their eccentric upstairs neighbor Victor. Paula Garcia delivers some comic nuance in the role of Corie’s mother early-on, but her true depth rises to prominence as she is dragged out of her comfort zone and into the presence of the charming, well-travelled man living upstairs from Corie and Paul. Rick Richter resonates a respectable amount of charisma in the role of Victor. An appealing awkwardness permeates the cast of characters who all seem sweetly out of synch with each other as the plot winds its way through them.

The comedy bounces along briskly, largely under the power of an endearingly relatable Bolmes who is desperately trying to relate to a world with so much to offer while tethered to a marriage with a very conservative husband. It’s an ensemble comedy, but Bolmes’ presence can be felt through the play even in those rare moments when she isn’t onstage. Director Donna Daniels keeps the rhythm of the comedy going quickly enough to maintain interest without rushing through more resonant dramatic moments.

Barefoot in the Park runs through March 20 at Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall St, Elm Grove. For more information, visit sunsetplayhouse.com.