Bombshell Theatre's Big Fantasy on a Small Stage

× Expand Image via Facebook / Bombshell Theatre Co. The Wizard of Oz

A classic contemporary musical fairy tale makes it to the small stage this summer as Bombshell Theatre Company presents The Wizard of Oz. The big feel of a long and winding fantasy adventure makes its way across one of the most intimate stages in town in a production that is cleverly directed by Kara Ernst-Schalk.

Courtney Giovinazzo summons a substantial amount of earnest charm and extreme friendliness as Dorothy Gale—a troubled girl who is quickly swept by tornado from her small town midwestern farm to a magical land where she befriends a number of locals on her way to seek the wisdom of the one guy who might be able to help her leave. Anne Mollerskov is classically evil as Dorothy’s nemesis the Wicked Witch of the West. Mollerskov does a remarkably textured hob of playing an archetypal villain. Adrian Ford also makes a notably playful appearance as the Cowardly Lion. Hie delivers an impressive performance of “If I Were King of the Forest.” Everyone in the central cast had notable moments. Madison Nowak is radiantly benevolent and sweet as Glinda the Good Witch. Thom Cauley makes for a gracefully rigid Tin Man.

Choreographer Celeste Dupuis makes the most of the coast space at the Broadway Theater Center Studio Theatre. In a production that fills the space with a magical warmth. Eric Welch has done remarkable things with the costume and make-up design, which manages to look crisp and technicolor even close-up as the actors move around the intimate space. Katie Meylink has done a fantastic job with scenic design including a powerful piece of work on the chamber of the Wizard’s chamber.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Bombshell Theatre Company’s production of The Wizard of Oz runs through Aug. 6 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For more information, visit Bombshell Theatre online.