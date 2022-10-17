Deeply Engaging, Historical Milwaukee Drama

× Expand Image: Emerald Condor Productions Ralph Kerwineo and the Refining Influence of Skirts

Local playwright Chris Holoyda explores a fascinating story out of Milwaukee’s past this month as Emerald Condor presents Ralph Kerwineo and the Refining Influence of Skirts. Actor Jesse Kaplan engages a deep emotional sophistication in the title role of a man who was born a woman in 1876. Jaleesa Joy is engagingly conflicted as Mamie--a close friend of the woman who was to become Kerwineo. Mamie and Ralph move to Milwaukee to start a new life, but various stresses eventually lead Ralph to stand trial for the “disorderly conduct,” of dressing and acting as a man while holding a man’s job as a clerk for the Cutler-Hammer. Holoyda delivers the story of Kerwineo with a lean cast that renders a satisfyingly well-rounded historical drama.

Holoyda, Kaplan and the rest of the ensemble engage in a production which focuses all of its energy is developing the complexities of everyone wrapped up in the historical drama. Not every scene feels perfectly natural within the flow of the plot, however, the overall story is so deeply gripping that the rhythm of human connection easily overcomes the script’s occasional dramatic misstep. And there are some truly captivating moments within the play. There’s a deeply nuanced scene between Kaplan and Joy in which one of them reveals the plan to move to Milwaukee. The complexity of that scene is astonishingly sophisticated. The person who is to become Kerwineo is exploring what he really is in relationship to the one woman he can truly confide in. With that interaction, Kaplan and Joy deliver one of the more fascinating moments that have made it to the Milwaukee stage so far this season.

Emerald Condor Productions’ Ralph Kerwineo and the Refining Influence of Skirts runs through Oct. 23, Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St. For ticket reservations and more, visit www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com.