Disney Magic Combines with Holiday Wonder in Skylight’s New Musical

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre - 'A Jolly Holiday' Shawn Holmes, Taylor Arnstein, Max Chelius, Ella Caglin, Grant Schoonover, Bristol Beasley and Naima Gaines in Skylight Music Theatre’s 'A Jolly Holiday'.

For children whose holiday wish lists include visiting a Disney theme park, the next best thing might be tickets to Skylight Music Theatre’s new musical, A Jolly Holiday, Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits.

Some first-rate adult performers, a half-dozen talented kids and a small-but-mighty-sounding orchestra (under the leadership of Music Director Christie Chiles Twillie) create the kind of evening that is sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit. On opening night last weekend, the cast breezed through a cavalcade of hit tunes from such box office-busting musicals as Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins and Aladdin. The show closes on a high note with an impressive selection of songs from Frozen.

This is only the second time this Disney-approved show has been performed anywhere, and Skylight Music Theatre seems destined not to miss this unique opportunity. Under the direction of Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger, the show has been crafted to create a warm, fuzzy feeling for audiences of all ages.

The Cabot Theatre, located in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, has been transformed for the occasion. The large, detailed set resembles the inside of a cozy ski chalet. The large cast enters from the wings as if arriving at a holiday party. They greet each other warmly, while juggling piles of gifts that eventually are assembled under the tree. There’s an inviting fireplace at one side of the set and a wide staircase on the other, which allows singers to perch while delivering some of the show tunes. A snowy backdrop (seen through the set’s floor-to-ceiling “windows”) contains the orchestra.

The scene may be reminiscent (for older viewers) of the annual Christmas TV shows hosted by Andy Williams or Bing Crosby. For the uninitiated, the show’s host would be surrounded by his large family, while they all sang traditional carols.

Cabot Theatre Glistens with Holiday Decor

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Skylight Music Theatre’s 'A Jolly Holiday' Joey Chelius and Shawn Holmes in Skylight Music Theatre’s 'A Jolly Holiday'

On the Cabot stage, large, illuminated ornaments descend from the top of the set to add pizzazz. Special lighting effects (by Jamie Roderick) sometimes darkened the stage to reveal a trail of glittering holiday lights from the large, decorated tree to the top of the staircase.

One senses that the production team has given a great deal of attention to providing visual variety during the two-hour show.

A Jolly Holiday displays a strong commitment to expanding the once-narrow definition of the term “winter holidays.” Yes, there’s a Christmas tree. But nods to other holiday celebrations, such as Hannukah and Kwanzaa, are also represented. There’s no discussion about Santa Claus. Instead, the show’s adult characters talk briefly about holiday traditions, such as special cookies.

The songs are truly the “stars” of the show, beginning with the upbeat “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast. Following the opening song is a heartfelt rendition of “Beauty and the Beast,” sung by Milwaukee native Joey Chelius and Samantha Sostarich. Both actors are familiar to local audiences through numerous appearances with Milwaukee theater companies.

Another adult performer, Shawn Holmes, impresses as a one-man musical tornado. He tears through “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid with the gusto of someone who previously has played the part of Sebastian the Crab – which, in fact, he has. Like the actors mentioned above, Holmes has appeared with many local theater and opera companies.

Holmes is equally impressive when delivering the musical’s title song, “A Jolly Holiday,” from Mary Poppins. As “Bert,” an itinerate chimney sweep, Holmes sings and performs a soft-shoe dance number with Samantha Sostarich as “Mary Poppins” (choreography by Tara Jeanne Vallee). Afterwards, he is joined by other cast members for the energetic production number, “Step in Time.”

So Many Songs to Cover in One Show

Since more than 30 songs are represented in the show, audiences must be content with abbreviated renditions of their favorite tunes. Many of the best numbers involve the entire company, which on opening night included the Young Company Holiday Cast (which alternate performances with a second cast of young actors).

One wishes that the younger set was more involved in the show’s first act, when they mainly provide “window dressing” as the adult performers sing. This is remedied in the faster-paced second act, when the kids become more integrated into the action (especially in songs such as “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin, featuring Holmes as a splendidly agile “genie.”) Slowing things down a bit, Aladdin’s tender ballad “A Whole New World” is beautifully sung by adult performers Daryn Alexus and Kevin James Sievert. Sievert is a Wisconsin-based actor who has been a frequent performer in Skylight productions and gave an especially memorable performance in the starring role of Seymour in the company’s 2021 production of Little Shop of Horrors. Daryn Alexus was born in Washington, DC and now lives in Chicago. In addition to her stage work, Alexus has numerous credits on prime-time TV shows and commercials.

Each adult cast member has a chance to shine during numerous solos, which include: “Part of Your World” from Little Mermaid (Daryn), “My Strongest Suit” from Aida (Joey), “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Kevin), “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin (Shawn) and “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan (Samantha).

Jolly Holiday is sure to enchant young children, especially with musical numbers taken from Mary Poppins, Newsies, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. However, this Disney musical tribute also contains songs from more grown-up shows, such as Aida and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. It should be noted that the cast appears in holiday-themed outfits, not costumes related to each show. Occasional props might include a golden lamp from Aladdin or a parrot-headed umbrella for Mary Poppins.

What evening of Disney-themed musical offerings could end with anything but the anthem from Frozen? The cast presents a delightfully different twist on “Let It Go,” with all the performers singing parts of the song. It’s the perfect end to a lively, fun evening of entertainment that Skylight offers as a holiday gift to the Milwaukee community.

A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits continues through Dec 31 at the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. Masks are not required, but suggested for the safety of all. For tickets, visit skylightmusictheatre.org or call 414-291-7800.