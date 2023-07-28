Greendale Theatre’s Emotionally Energizing Musical Prom

× Expand Image via Greendale Community Theatre The Prom

Back in 2010 a high school student was banned from attending her senior prom. When the school board banned her from attending as she was planning on going … with her girlfriend. People were rightfully upset. Things happened. There was a musical based on the event called The Prom. That musical gets a fun staging this summer with Greendale Community Theatre. It’s an energetic embrace of love, acceptance and complexity with some respectably engaging tunes.

Olivia Lewandowski casually renders an engaging complexity for the stage in the role of Emma. She only wanted to go to prom with the girl she was dating. Now the whole world is watching her. Madalaine Brown delves gracefully into heavy inner conflict in the role of her girlfriend Alyssa. Alyssa’s got a very controlling mother who demands perfection and she’s not certain whether or not she’s ready to let everyone know who she’s dating.

News of the prom drama in a small town makes its way to a group of fading Broadway stars who rush to Emma’s aid without warning. Their unexpected arrival complicates things considerably. Robby McGhee carefully crafts a layered portrayal of middle-aged Broadway veteran Barry Glickman. Barry’s heart is in the right place, but it’s not until he starts to actively listen to Emma that he’s able to help.

The backdrop on which the show plays is minimalist. Darcy Devins and Lisa Quinn’s costuming is FAR from minimalist. The informal dress feels nuanced and lived-in while the formalwear is occasionally stunning. Some of the best costuming is accompanied by the choreography of Ami Majeskie. who also directed the show. She’s put together a satisfying emotional momentum in dance, motion and emotion.

Greendale Community Theatre’s production of The Prom runs through Aug. 5 at the Greendale High School Auditorium, 6801 Southway, Greendale. For ticket reservations and more, visit Greendale Community Theatre online.