‘Mamma Mia!' and ‘Evita’ are Among Skylight Theatre’s Offerings for Next Season

After being twice delayed by COVID, Evita will finally come to the Skylight Music Theatre’s stage next year during the company’s 2022-2023 season.

“Last season showed us that audiences are ready, willing and eager to enjoy live music theatre again,” says Skylight’s Artistic Director Michael Unger. “We have put together a thrilling season. It features some exciting ‘firsts’—premieres, blockbusters, major partnerships, and a few surprises that let us spread our wings and soar.”

Their season begins with what has become in recent years one of the world’s most performed musicals, albeit for the first time at Skylight—the ABBA-driven Mamma Mia! (Sept. 23–Oct. 16). Pop culture is one theme running through Skylight’s next season with—in time for the holidays—the regional premiere of A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits (Nov. 18 – Dec. 31), featuring 30 tunes from Disney’s crossover successes on the Broadway stage.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s seven-time Tony Award-winning Evita makes its much-delayed Skylight premiere early next year (Feb. 3-19). Also to be performed by the company for the first time is Michael Frayn’s comedy Noises Off (March 17–April 2).

Skylight’s 2022-2023 season concludes with a world premiere. Frank Wildhorn’s The Song of Bernadette (May 19–June 11) is a musical based on Franz Werfel’s novel, recognized by film buffs from the darkly moving 1943 film starring Jennifer Jones as Bernadette Soubirous, a young and impoverished girl whose vision at Lourdes changed her life and the town.

All performances will be at the Broadway Theater Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. For more information, visit skylightmusictheatre.org.