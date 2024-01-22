Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Little Women’ is a Story for Our Time

× Expand Photo by Bronwen Houck Milwaukee Rep - Little Women Rebecca Cort, Katie Peabody, Colleen Madden, Amelio García, and Cy Paolantonio in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘Little Women’.

“Tell me a story, Jo. A real one.”

Beth March asks this of her sister, Jo, the writer in the March family from Louisa May Alcott’s beloved classic Little Women.

But in the new adaptation by actor and playwright Kate Hamill, playing at Milwaukee Rep, this classic has now been updated with a decidedly contemporary feminist approach. Still set in the Civil War era, Hamill does remain faithful—at times—to the story but has also taken, in her words, “a radical departure” to create a work that’s “new and surprising” for modern-day audiences.

No spoiler alerts here for the Alcott purists. But things have definitely changed for the four March sisters, especially as they grapple with trying to deal with stereotypical (read: suppressed) mid-19th century women’s roles. Hamill has also created feminist takes on Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility, both by Jane Austen. And therein lies a new and different type of conflict; trying to move outside the roles of traditional wife and mother, and in Little Women, especially for the feisty, independent Jo.

Jo is determined to see her writing come to life, and we see that in the “play within the play” about the dashing swordsman Rodrigo. She enlists her sisters to perform alongside her in the tragedy, with varying results, (according to Jo).

This Jo is definitely a gender bender and, despite the close friendship with male neighbor, Laurie, Jo rejects any type of romantic relationship. She is determined to see her work published and change the world. Beth is the “conscience” of the Mach family; quiet, thoughtful, gracile. Meg tries hard to fit into the traditional role while the youngest sister Amy is a precious child. The setting is just right for sisterly conflicts and, the added humor that Hamill provides in her reinterpretation.

Director Marti Lyons keeps the high-spirited production moving and the audience engaged, supported by a cast that does a remarkable job, especially those playing two or three roles within the nine-member ensemble.

This is after all, Jo’s “story” and Amelio Garcia as Jo holds the stage throughout, convincing us that Jo will indeed, lead a different kind of life. Rebecca Cort brings much of the humor early on as Amy, constantly mispronouncing words which Jo immediately writes down. Cy Paolantonio hits all the right notes for Meg in her attempts to fit in. Austin Winter’s Laurie is a perfect blend of a sheltered boy longing for company who slowly grows to become his own person.

At story’s end, we hear the familiar refrain from Beth to Jo asking again to “tell me a story.” And with all these “little women” have been through, Jo learns that the best story is the one that lies within herself—and her family.

Little Women through February 18 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater. Run time: two hours, 15 minutes including one intermission. Recommended for ages 10 and up. Note: this production contains haze and use of an e-cigar. For more information, call the Rep Box Office at 414-224-1761 or visit milwaukeerep.com.