Nina Simone’s ‘Four Women’ at Milwaukee Rep

At the start of Nina Simone: Four Women, we see the legendary singer-songwriter playing the piano singing the blue song, “Trouble in Mind.” It’s a foretelling of what’s to come in the current production at the Milwaukee Rep.

For indeed, the fiercely independent performer and civil rights activist is troubled by the recent Birmingham, Alabama 16th Sweet Baptist Church bombing that killed four young girls in 1963. The bombing claimed the lives of 14-year-olds Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair and Carole Robertson and 11-year-old Cynthia Wesley.

In the wake of the bombing, Simone is struggling write a song that expresses her feelings—anger, helplessness, and a driving need to take action. That song became a powerful civil rights anthem, “Mississippi Goddam.” While the music is lively and buoyant, the underlining message is in-your face ferocity. Much like the singer herself.

The “four women” in Christina Ham’s drama/musical depict society’s injustices toward Black women regardless of their choices: there’s Auntie (real name: Sarah) Simone’s maid; Sephronia the light-skinned protester; Sweet Thing, the sex worker and. Simone herself. They give voice to their individual Experiences of oppression and the injustices that follow and haunt them

Director Malkia Stampley has assembled a talented cast to present the various perspectives. But the real strength of this production lies in the performances and vocals of these talented actors. As Simone, Alexis J. Roston beautifully captures the conflicting dynamics of Simone’s volatile personality and unique stylings of the icon’s music. The powerful ballad “If He Changed My Name” and the anthemic “Everything Must Change” brought a richness to the songs, resonating with their powerful messages. And her version of “Mississippi Goddam” perfectly hit the mark, fusing the spirited cabaret style melody with dark, underlying tones of social meaning.

The other three actors fare just as well with their in their roles: Gabrielle Lott-Rogers as Sarah, Toni Martin as Sephronia and Brittney Mack as Seeet Thing. As the pianist in the background, Sam Harris impressed with his mastery of the keyboard.

“Music is my activism,” Simone responds defiantly when questioned about her own actions. And thanks to her song “Four Women” the lives of those four girls killed in the church bombing lives on—in history, in memory—and in Nina Simone: Four Women.

Nina Simone: Four Women runs through May 19in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater. Run time: 92 minutes with no intermission. Recommend for ages 14 and up. For more information, call the Rep Box Office: 414-224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com